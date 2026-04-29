LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy customers and members of the Nevada Environmental Justice Coalition shared a number of concerns at a community town hall Tuesday night, from refund timelines to solar panel charges and the real-world consequences advocates say higher energy bills are having on locals.

NV Energy has come under fire in recent months, both for an overcharging scandal first exposed in a Channel 13 investigation, and the announcement of a new "daily demand charge," which was originally supposed to take effect this month.

Despite the company planning to refund overcharged customers by late September and the daily demand charge being pushed by to January 2027, advocates say in the meantime, high energy costs are forcing people to make tough decisions between what they can and can't afford.

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"Our electricity cost is something that continuously has gone up," said CHISPA Nevada program director Audrey Peral. "We've seen, for the last three years in a row, we've seen an increase to our bills. It's a really difficult time for a lot of people."

Ahead of Tuesday night's town hall, I asked advocates about possible solutions for those who are struggling with those costs. Here's what they told me:

Southern Nevada advocates push for long-term solutions to help lower locals' utility bills

"We'll be able to talk about things like time-of-use rates and the potential to create a new rate design, or invest in rooftop or plug-in solar, and really give folks the ability to feel confident in, you know, their energy future," said Chauntille Roberts with Vote Solar.

"What we want to see are, you know, clear, affordable rates for people that honestly need electricity," said Peral. "As one of the sunniest states in the whole country, it only makes sense for us to be pushing for clean energy as a possible solution to some of the issues that we're facing."

I reached out to NV Energy for energy-saving tips to help customers with their energy costs. Here's what they told me:



Set your thermostat to between 78-80 degrees when you're home

Raise that temperature 5-10 degrees when you're away

Run major appliances at night when temperatures cool down

Switch to LED light bulbs

Close blinds or add window screens to help block strong, afternoon sun

Turn off unnecessary lights and use fans to circulate air during peak hours between 5 and 7 p.m.

The utility company says they also offer tools and programs that help customers better control their energy use and monthly bills, which you can find on their website here.

As far as the daily demand charge, NV Energy says it's developing new tools and education materials that are expected to roll out later this summer.

We'll continue covering the key issues you’ve raised and work to bring you the answers you deserve. If you'd like to join the conversation, let us know. Leave a comment for our newsroom at ktnv.com/letstalk.