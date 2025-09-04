Small businesses struggling in the wake of Nevada cyberattack

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's Department of Motor Vehicles has restored some services across the state following a cyberattack, but continuing to speak to residents and business owners that are still feeling the impact of the ongoing outage.

All DMV offices have reopened for driving and permit tests, VIN inspections and vehicle transactions. The MyDMV online portal is also back online. However, any services regarding driver's licenses and ID cards remain unavailable, according to the agency.

Tomeka Anderson, a North Las Vegas business owner, has spent more than $60,000 preparing to open a specialized daycare in her home, but the cyberattack has put her dreams on hold.

Anderson built the daycare from the ground up, complete with playground equipment, educational materials, and even a commercial and website ready to welcome families. She has obtained every other certification she needs, including autism specialist training, fire inspections and health district approval.

"My first business ever and then I'm stuck," Anderson said.

Her doors were supposed to open Saturday, September 6, but the state cyberattack put her plans on pause. Without the final license from the Nevada Division of Welfare and Wellness Services, she cannot open.

"I provided all documentation, all cost of testing, background checks, everything for me and my employees. Why? Why us?" Anderson said.

The delay is particularly frustrating because Anderson is so close to achieving her goal.

Abel Garcia: You are like right at the finish line and then we have a cyberattack. What's going through your head?

Tomeka Anderson: Why? I mean, I'm a little person. Why am I getting affected?

While her doors remain closed, her bills keep piling up.

"What's concerning me is the money I have to continue to pay out. I still have to pay my utilities. I still have to pay my phone. I still have to pay the licensing," Anderson said.

Despite the setbacks, Anderson says she isn't giving up because her goal is bigger than herself. She built this daycare to give back to her community by providing care for children with unique behavioral and developmental needs.

"The kids are out there, the families that need the help and want the help are out there. It is just the cyberattack that really hurt my business right now," Anderson said.

I reached out to the representative Anderson has been working with at the Nevada Division of Welfare and Wellness Services to get an update on the status of her license. I'm still waiting to hear back and will continue following up to help get her some answers.

