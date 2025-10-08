Sheriff Kevin McMahill announces re-election campaign, calls Clark County 'safer than it has been in years'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill is asking Southern Nevada voters to re-elect him to another four years as head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2026.

McMahill formally announced his re-election campaign in a press release shared with Channel 13 on Wednesday, citing "a record of results that has made Clark County safer than it has been in years."

The sheriff points to a pattern of decreased crime statistics over his term in office, including reductions in homicides, robberies and overall crime, which McMahill stated is at "the lowest level in four years."

"When I asked you for your trust four years ago, I made three key promises: to take care of our officers' mental and physical health, to fight crime with relentless focus, and to build the most innovative and technologically advanced police department in the country," McMahill stated in the prepared release.

McMahill outlined his progress toward those goals, including reductions in violent crime statistics, the creation of the LVMPD Wellness Bureau, offering employees and their families no-cost access to mental health support, and technological advances like the department's drone program, which is expanding.

Take a tour of the LVMPD Wellness Bureau with Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Justin Hinton:

Newly-opened LVMPD Wellness Bureau aims to help officers' mental health

"But this is only the beginning. Together, we will build on this momentum and deliver the safest future our community and our visitors have ever known," McMahill stated.

The sheriff also points to progress in the department's efforts to address the root causes of crime, including its Homeless Outreach Team and the Medication Assisted Treatment program within the Clark County Detention Center, which McMahill said is the first of its kind in Nevada.

Along with his successes in crime reduction, officer wellbeing and technological advancement, McMahill's first term as sheriff hasn't been without controversy, including a recent high-profile case of officer misconduct.

Criminal proceedings recently wrapped up in the case of Kevin Menon, the now-former LVMPD sergeant accused of abusing his police powers and orchestrating bogus arrests on the Las Vegas Strip.

That case called into question the department's transparency when it was revealed that Menon and other officers communicated using the Signal platform, which allows users to send and receive disappearing messages.

Channel 13 asked McMahill about his officers using the app. You can see his response here:

Metro Sheriff speaks on officers’ use of disappearing messages app

Channel 13 chief investigator Darcy Spears also looked into allegations of inappropriate conduct that came from a highly-placed source within the department.

And in recent months, the American Civil Liberties Union has sounded the alarm on concerns about information LVMPD shares with immigration authorities, as well as whether the department's touted drone program violates citizens' right to privacy.

In a second term as sheriff, McMahill is committing to "a bold agenda" of "relentless crime reduction," further technological advancement, strengthening the department's counterterrorism efforts and expanding its reach by creating new area commands in the Hollywood and Skye Canyon neighborhoods.

"When I became sheriff, I told this community they would be proud of their police department," McMahill stated. "That promise has been kept. Now it's time to build on our success, protect our future, and set a new standard of safety for Clark County."

