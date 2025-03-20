Las Vegas police break ground on new area command in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials and Clark County commissioners have officially broken ground on a new neighborhood police station.

Metro has multiple area commands across the valley, which you can see on this 2020 map from Metro's website.

On Thursday, they unveiled the newest area command, which will be located on the corner of S. Hollywood Boulevard and E. Sahara Avenue, which is near Las Vegas High School.

It's a project that has been talked about and discussed for years.

"Honestly, this is a really exciting day and one that I wasn't sure was going to come about while I was a sheriff ... This is BLM land and lots of different changes, lots of different administrations," Sheriff Kevin McMahill said. "For me, it was a simple thing to think about when you're the sheriff. You think about your men and women. This relieves a lot of congestion at my southeast and northeast area commands. We're sort of right in the middle of it."

The police station will also be located near an aquatic center, community center, and fire station, which McMahill said made the location a perfect fit.

"This also gives the opportunity for the cops that work here to actually have a home base that they're proud of, that they don't have to drive a long way to go police," McMahill said. "It also serves the community in a way that is really going to be game-changing for the neighborhoods in and around what is going to be the Hollywood substation."

LVMPD

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said the substation will be an important asset for a part of the community that is sometimes underserved.

"For a long time, they felt like they've never been getting anything that Summerlin gets. Well, those days have changed," Kirkpatrick said. "For the last 10 years, between Commissioner Gibson and Segerblom, we got Hollywood Boulevard. We've gotten some fiber up here and now we have a police station that's so well-deserved."

Commissioner Jim Gibson is the Chairman of Metro's Fiscal Affairs Committee and said donors helped bring this station to life.

"The fact that we have a relationship, the department has a relationship, and the sheriff has a relationship with donors who are willing to do things to keep us on the cutting edge of technology is an extremely important piece of that," Gibson said. "The fact that we get a facility like this that has been designed and engineered in a way that will [give us] the biggest bang for the buck and bring along the newest and whatever capability there is today, it's bring access to that to an area that is served by this area command."

According to a press release, construction on the new area command is expected to be completed in Spring 2026.