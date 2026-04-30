Sentence handed down in 2015 Las Vegas Strip crash that killed 1, injured dozens

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman who drove onto a crowded Las Vegas Strip sidewalk in 2015, killing one person and injuring dozens, has been sentenced.

On Thursday, Judge Tierra Jones ordered Lakeisha Holloway, who has changed her name to Paris Morton, to serve 18 years to life in prison, with credit for more than a decade already spent in custody.

WATCH | Judge Tierra Jones addresses Holloway and sentences her to prison:

[IN COURT] Judge sentences driver for 2015 Las Vegas Strip crash that killed 1, injured dozens

Case delayed for years

The case remained unresolved for years as questions about Holloway’s mental competency repeatedly paused court proceedings. She underwent treatment and evaluations before being deemed fit to move forward.

In August 2025, Holloway pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon. A judge rejected her attempt to withdraw that plea earlier this year.

IN COURT | Victims address Holloway in court at the long-awaited sentencing hearing:

[FULL HEARING] Driver sentenced in 2015 Las Vegas Strip crash that killed 1, injured dozens

Deadly 2015 crash

The case stems from a December 2015 incident on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say Holloway drove her car onto the sidewalk near Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino, striking pedestrians as she continued for several hundred yards before stopping near what is now Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Jessica Valenzuela, 32, was killed. Nearly 40 others were injured, some critically. Investigators said Holloway’s young child was inside the car at the time.

Authorities said Holloway had been living in her car with her child in the days leading up to the crash.