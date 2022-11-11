Senate race between Cortez Masto, Laxalt too close to call with 90% of Nevada ballots counted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Days into the ballot counting process in Nevada, the most high-profile race in the state is still too close to call.

Friday morning, another batch of ballots was added to Clark County's totals ahead of an anticipated update from Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria.

Nevada is now up to 90% of the votes counted. Overnight, Laxalt received a little bump. He’s now about 9,000 votes ahead of Cortez Masto. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/bZWzSgu1qS — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) November 11, 2022

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto carried a narrow lead over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in Clark County. Statewide, about 9,000 votes separated each of the candidates, with Laxalt carrying a less than 1% lead over the Democratic incumbent.

TRACK NEVADA ELECTION RESULTS

KTNV expects another batch of ballots will be added to Clark County's totals on Friday night.

The votes added in this stage of the count are mostly mail-in ballots trickling into election headquarters, Gloria said previously.

Nevada's Senate race is one of several across the country that could decide whether Democrats or Republicans hold a majority in the Senate. With the eyes of the nation on Clark County, Gloria has been called on to defend the counting process — a process dictated by state statute, he's clarified.

ELECTION SCRUTINY: Clark County responds to former President Donald Trump's claims of 'corrupt voting system'

By law, Gloria must count mail-in ballots through Saturday, as long as they're postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8. Voters have until 5 p.m. Monday to cure any ballots where election workers identified signature discrepancies. And thousands of provisional ballots require a sign-off from the Secretary of State, which Gloria says likely won't come until Wednesday.

13 INVESTIGATES: Curing confusion about fixing problem ballots

Meanwhile, the margins continue to narrow in the Senate race watched by politicians and voters across the country.