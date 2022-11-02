2022 Midterm Election: Nevada's candidates for US Senate, Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the most talked-about political races this election season is the Senate race between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Polls show the race has been close throughout the entire campaign, and voters' decision could impact whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate.

We wanted to learn a little bit more about each candidate and their policies through one-on-one interviews. Both candidates were offered a 20-minute interview. Sen. Cortez Masto spoke with KTNV's Justin Hinton for about 15 minutes. Laxalt's campaign wouldn't commit to meeting one-on-one, but reporter Sean DeLancey was able to ask him a few questions at a campaign event last week.

Consistent with previous interviews KTNV has shared, the interview with Sen. Cortez Masto is broken down so viewers can easily see the senator's responses on different topics.

Catherine Cortez Masto (D, incumbent)

Question: Why should Nevada voters re-elect you?

Catherine Cortez Masto: Why should Nevada voters re-elect you?

Issue: Economy and inflation

Catherine Cortez Masto: Economy and inflation

Issue: Education

Catherine Cortez Masto: Education

Issue: Student debt relief

Catherine Cortez Masto: Student debt relief

Issue: Abortion rights

Catherine Cortez Masto: Abortion rights

Issue: Crime and public safety

Catherine Cortez Masto: Crime and public safety

Question: What's your final pitch to voters?

Catherine Cortez Masto: What's your final pitch to voters?

Adam Laxalt (R, challenger)

At a campaign event, KTNV asked Adam Laxalt whether he believes the 2020 Election was legitimate. Reporter Sean DeLancey followed up with a question about what specific plans Laxalt has to decrease inflation if he is elected this year.

Adam Laxalt: Election integrity and inflation

