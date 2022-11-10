Second and third round of ticket sales announced for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two additional ticket sale periods have been announced for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled to take place on the Las Vegas Strip on Nov. 16-18, 2023.

A spokesperson for Formula 1 said demand for tickets during pre-sale and the initial general public on-sale was "extremely high," and these two additional sale periods will provide more chances to buy tickets to the race.

“The energy and enthusiasm for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix were evident by how many fans attended the Launch Party at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on November 5," said Renee Wilm, the CEO of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, in a release. "The initial demand for tickets highlights how passionate our fans are for this race, and that fans from all over the world will want to be in Las Vegas watching the thrill of this Grand Prix first-hand on November 18, 2023.”

The second and third rounds of on-track tickets will be available for purchase in late winter and spring at various price points, starting at $500 for a three-day general admission ticket. Additional seating with vantage points across the circuit will range in price from $2,000 - $2,500 for various grandstands and $8,000 - $10,000 for shared hospitality areas.

According to a news release, all grandstands and general admission ticket options will be sold as three-day passes, including food and non-alcoholic beverages. Premium tickets will offer multi-day passes and have all-inclusive food and beverage.

Those interested in purchasing tickets should visit the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix website.