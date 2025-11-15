HENDERSON (KTNV) — Three dangerous road rage incidents occurred across the Las Vegas Valley in just one week, including a tragic shooting that killed an 11-year-old child on his way to school Friday morning.

Law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm as road rage incidents become increasingly common throughout the valley, putting innocent drivers and passengers at risk.

WATCH | The road rage streak's progression

Road rage incidents spike across Las Vegas Valley, leaving 11-year-old dead and families in fear

The deadly streak began November 10 when Metro Police responded to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound near Tropicana and Mountain Vista around 3:30 p.m. Police later discovered the violence actually started on I-11 between Flamingo and Tropicana, leading to shots fired on the freeway and putting local drivers at risk. Police are still searching for the suspect.

KTNV

Just two days later on November 12, Metro Police were called to another scene in the south valley. Around 5:25 that morning, a driver reported being struck in a hit-and-run near Arville Street and Blue Diamond Road. The driver told police they had followed the suspect's car to Russell Road and Torrey Pines Drive before the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at them. Metro Police ask anyone who recognizes the pickup truck involved to reach out to them.

LVMPD

Tragedy struck Friday, November 14 at 7:30 in the morning when Henderson Police say an 11-year-old child riding in the backseat of a car on his way to school lost his life after being shot and killed in a road rage incident on the 215 near Gibson Road.

KTNV Snapshots of the investigation into a road rage shooting in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

Experts warn incidents like these could rise during the holidays amid increased traffic and stress. However, there are steps every driver can take to stay safe.

If you encounter another driver who's aggressive or seems out of control, slow down, let them pass and don't engage. The main goal is making sure everyone makes it home to their loved ones safely.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.