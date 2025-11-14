Have you seen this truck? LVMPD seeks help identifying road rage shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared details about a road rage shooting in Las Vegas.

LVMPD

The incident happened on Wednesday, November 12 around 5:25 a.m., where it began as a call to LVMPD regarding a hit-and-run. According to police, the caller claimed a pickup truck had hit his car near South Arville Street and Blue Diamond Road.

After following the truck to Spring Valley near West Russell Road and Torrey Pines Drive, officials said the victim was fired at by the driver of the truck.

LVMPD

The victim stopped following the truck, and did not sustain injuries or experience damage, police said.

Now, LVMPD is asking the community for help to identify the truck, which they describe as an "unregistered, lifted 2000-2007 Chevrolet Silverado." They have shared photos with Channel 13 of the truck in question.

LVMPD

Anyone who can identify the pickup truck or may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives by phone at 702-828-7815, or by email at j17588c@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.