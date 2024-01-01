Ringing in 2024: Celebrating New Year's Eve in the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As locals and visitors ring in 2024 in Las Vegas, Channel 13 has live coverage from the Strip to Fremont and beyond to give you a full snapshot of celebrations in the valley.

Here are the following stories we are tracking heading into the New Year:

