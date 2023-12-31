Nevada National Guard bolsters security for Las Vegas New Year's celebration

LAS VEAS (KTNV) — An estimated 400,000 people are expected to flock to the strip and downtown Las Vegas to ring in the new year.

With the increased foot traffic on the strip, security will be top of mind for local law enforcement agencies.

"Know that we are there to serve and protect and be a great part of having a great celebration and I anticipate this will be one of the best New Year's eve," said Adjutant General Ondra Berry.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) will have a multitude of agencies, including the Nevada National Guard, to help keep everyone safe.

According to the Nevada National Guard, around 200 Nevada Guard soldiers and airmen will be on duty to assist metro with whatever might arise.

The soldiers will be in uniform.

"You should see us everywhere. We will be extremely visible, and we have assigned locations and posts and you will see us thorough those locations," said Berry.

For roughly 20 years, the Nevada National Guard has been assisting metro in making sure that everyone has a fund and safe celebrations.

Most of the Guardsmen will be teamed with Las Vegas Metro Police units on the Strip and downtown during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

The soldiers will be helping with crowd control and any other emergencies that might arise.

"We hope that nothing will happen but in the event that something would, then you have the personnel to assist and support our local law enforcement officials," said Berry.

As law enforcement agencies assure that you have the best New Year's celebration, they are also calling on the community to help.

"But there will be no glass bottles allowed on the strip, and you will not be allowed to have large bags such as luggage, diaper bags, computer bags any time large than 12x12x6 inches. And there will be no strollers or carts of any kind allowed," said Undersheriff Andrew Walsh.

Meantime, the Nevada National Guard is encouraging people to chat with the soldiers they see on the strip.

"We love to interact with the public, we love to talk to the public," said Berry.

Nevada Division of Emergency Management officials stress there is no specific threat to any event or site in southern Nevada.

The monorail will operate around the clock from 7 a.m. New Year's Eve till 2 a.m. January 2 for just $1 for all Nevadans. Lyft will also offer a $5 discount with a code for all trips on New Year's Eve.

These alternative transportation services will also help with traffic on the strip.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from Spring Mountain Road to Tropicana Avenue starting at 4:30 p.m. New Year's Eve and will be fully closed by 8 p.m.

The Flamingo Road off-ramps of I-15 will also start closing at 5:30 p.m. These closures will be in place until city crews remove the trash off the Strip.

"After the party, the convoy of 15 street sweepers will make its way down the strip picking up 10-12 tons of trash," said Clark County Commissioner James Gibson.

There are several restrictions on items you can and cannot bring to the New Year's Eve celebrations. Glass, strollers, and coolers are all banned. The only bags allowed are ones smaller than 12x12x6 inches. For a full list of the restrictions, click here.