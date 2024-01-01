YOUR PHOTOS: Channel 13 viewers share their New Year's Eve celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is almost time to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024.

We want to see how you are ringing in the New Year. You can share your photos and videos with KTNV by emailing them to desk@ktnv.com for a chance to be featured in our online photo gallery and on air.

Clark County officials are expecting thousands of people to visit the valley this year to celebrate. Las Vegas Boulevard will be completely shut down to traffic by 8 p.m. There are also several restrictions that will be put in place.

You can see our list of places to celebrate across the Las Vegas valley here.

Las Vegas officials said they have partnered with Zero Fatalities and other partners to offer discounted Lyft rides. You just have to use the code "NYESAFERIDE22" to receive $5 off your ride. The discount will be valid from Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is offering free rides on all fixed routes from New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. through New Year's Day at 9 a.m. You can learn more here.