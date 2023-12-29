Celebrating the end of 2023 in Las Vegas: New Year's Eve enforcement, road closure impacts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say New Year's Eve celebrations will bring more than 400,000 people out to the Strip and downtown Las Vegas. With that comes an increased police presence and road closures.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says there will be several law enforcement agencies helping in the efforts to keep everyone safe.

They say the bomb squad and hazmat crews will be available. Plus, fire crews, the National Guard, and other agencies will help out with enforcement, but LVMPD did not want to release the number of officers that will be helping in the efforts.

"The reason why we don't answer that is because we don't want to give anybody an idea of what the deployment looks like, but very few people will not be working on New Year's Eve," said LVMPD Undersheriff Andrew Walsh.

Officers want to reassure the public they aren't just focusing their attention on the Strip and downtown Las Vegas. They will have personnel available to respond to calls around the valley.

"We'll still have our normal fire, our normal EMS, the normal resources and they will be available to do that," said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck.

First responders are asking for your help to make the city's New Year's Eve celebration safe.

"We responded to roughly 1,400 calls just between the period of 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve till about 2 a.m., so a lot of volume of calls," said Las Vegas Fire Chief Fernando Gray.

They're asking you to plan ahead and have a designated driver plan to help reduce the number of DUIs, and if you don't have a designated driver, they urge everyone to use transportation services.

"RTC is once again offering free rides on all bus routes from 6 a.m. on New Year's Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year's Day," said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. "That's free service."

The monorail will operate around the clock from 7 a.m. New Year's Eve till 2 a.m. January 2 for just $1 for all Nevadans. Lyft will also offer a special$5 discount with a code for all trips on New Year's Eve.

These alternative transportation services will also help with traffic on the strip.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from Spring Mountain Road to Tropicana Avenue starting at 4:30 p.m. New Year's Eve and will be fully closed by 8 p.m.

The Flamingo Road off-ramps of I-15 will also start closing at 5:30 p.m. These closures will be in place until city crews remove the trash off the Strip.

"After the party, the convoy of 15 street sweepers will make its way down the strip picking up 10-12 tons of trash," said Clark County Commissioner James Gibson.

There are several restrictions on items you can and cannot bring to the New Year's Eve celebrations. Glass, strollers, and coolers are all banned. The only bags allowed are ones smaller than 12x12x6 inches. For a full list of the restrictions, click here.

City and county officials are saying this will be the largest New Year's celebration yet.

There are 9 resorts launching fireworks, instead of the usual 8 resorts since Fontainebleau is now added.

Downtown Las Vegas will also host performances from 8 bands and have a fireworks show from the Plaza Hotel.