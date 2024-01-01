Clark County officials issue air quality advisory due to New Year's Eve fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability is issuing an air quality smoke advisory due to New Year's Eve fireworks.

County officials said the fireworks could create smoke and particulate pollution that can aggravate respiratory diseases. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, it can also affect those with cardiac disease, young children and/or senior citizens.

In order to avoid being exposed to smoke, officials said you can limit your time outside on days with those particulates in the air, keep windows and doors closed, and consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Clark County officials said the advisory will be in place on Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1. They also track air pollution through several sites across the Las Vegas valley and you can see the data here.