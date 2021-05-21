Resorts World gets its gaming license, set to open June 24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip has been granted its gaming license.

The property's president says he wants Resorts World to be the most sophisticated, state-of-the-art casino in the world.

The resort here in Las Vegas will be the company's largest in the U.S.

They have others in Queens, New York and another planned northwest of New York City.

