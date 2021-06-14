Record heat in Las Vegas' forecast with Excessive Heat Warning starting Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas valley is about to experience some very high temperatures starting Monday and some were already feeling the hot temperature over the weekend.

Next week, temperatures of 115 degrees and above are expected for several days as a heatwave, which is considered historic for this time of the year, takes over Southern Nevada.

“We're forecasting record or near-record heat Wednesday through Friday and that itself is considered historic. Also, very hot temperatures are expected for a long duration," said Chelsea Peters, with the National Weather Service.

We crunched the numbers & there is nothing “typical” about #LasVegas temperatures this week. Records set in 1940 may be broken & high temps will run 10-15 above normal all week. Dont become a statistic: take these temps seriously & stay safe thru the heatwave. #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/4oMJqTHNGo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 13, 2021

For those thinking of visiting Lake Mead or Lake Mojave for some relief, they could be putting themselves in danger. Although the water might be cooler, the land around the lake is expected to be hotter than it is in the city.

“Your body doesn't know how to react to those large temperature ranges. So, it actually can result in hypothermia, in addition to the potential of heatstroke and heat exhaustion. Alcohol can also add another layer of dehydration," Peters said.

At Sunset Park, several families were already feeling the heat on Sunday with many getting ready for what’s coming.

"I am drenched in sweat, and I can't believe that it's going to get hotter than what it is already. I'm going to be a vampire and stay in the house,” said local Amanda Nakoma.

Nakoma and her kids hit the slash pads Sunday and said they plan to visit a pool over the next few days

“It’s cooler and it doesn't really get you hot,” said Brianna Nakoma, Amanda's daughter.

They said they are also taking health professional's advice and drinking lots of liquids.

Avoid the sun as much as you can, use sunscreen, wear light colors, hats and sunglasses are a few other tips on dealing with the heat.

If you can’t avoid being outside, look for shade and be aware of the signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Next week, there will be cooling stations around the valley also available.