Cooling centers open in Southern Nevada during historic heat wave

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than a dozen cooling centers are opening in Las Vegas on Monday as a large high-pressure system settles in that is bringing 110 degree and higher temperatures to the region for at least a week.
The National Weather Service says the heat wave could break multiple records for high temperatures in June.
The open centers include:
- Walnut Recreation Center: 3075 N Walnut Rd., 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Pearson Community Center: 1625 W Carey Ave., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Catholic Charities: 1511 N Las Vegas Blvd., noon to 3 p.m. daily.
- Hollywood Recreation Center: 1650 S Hollywood Blvd., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Cambridge Recreation Center: 3930 Cambridge St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Whitney Recreation Center: 5712 E Missouri Ave., 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Downtown Recreation Center: 105 W Basic Rd., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Downtown Senior Center: 27 E Texas Ave., noon to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Courtyard Homeless Resource Center: 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, all day
- Share Village (Daily hydration only): 50 N 21 St., 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- American Legion Richard Springston Post 60: 1510 Bruce Woodbury Dr., Laughlin, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. when temperatures rise over 112 degrees.
- Colorado River Food Bank: 240 Laughlin Civic Dr., Laughlin, 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday-Friday
- The Salvation Army Mesquite: 742 Pioneer Blvd., Suite D, Mesquite, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday