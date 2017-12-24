High pressure will keep above average temps, light winds and on/off cloud cover in the forecast over the holidays and next week. High will top out in the low 60s on Christmas Eve. Christmas morning low temps will be in the low 40s and afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s on Christmas Day. Expect mostly cloudy skies both days.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s Tuesday through Friday, with clear to partly cloudy skies each day. A system passing to our north east looks to cool us down by a few degrees next Saturday, along with bringing breezy winds.