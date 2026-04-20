Raiders announce passing of beloved two-time Super Bowl champ Rod Martin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A giant of Las Vegas Raiders football history has died, the team announced on Monday.

Former linebacker Rod Martin is remembered as an all-time favorite of Raider Nation and a key player in some of the team's proudest moments in history. He was 72 years old.

The Raiders organization acknowledged Martin's passing with a statement shared on social media.

"A beloved members of the Raiders Family and a favorite of Raiders fans everywhere, the deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Rod's family at this time," the team wrote in part.

Martin was a Raiders' 12th-round draft pick out of the University of Southern California in 1977. He would go on to play key roles in two Raiders' Super Bowl championships: Super Bowl XV and, three years later, Super Bowl XVIII.

He holds a Super Bowl record that has yet to be broken with three interceptions during the Raiders' 27-10 Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Martin has been nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame multiple times, but never inducted.

He lived in Las Vegas with his wife, Devin. Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean spoke to the couple after Rod's Hall of Fame nomination in September 2024.

She also spoke to Rod and Devin in February 2024, ahead of the first-ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas, which Martin and his wife attended as representatives of Raider Nation.

Watch Tricia Kean's interview with Rod and Devin Martin here:

Raiders great Rod Martin excited to see the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas

In both interviews, Martin's dedication to Raider Nation was front and center. He was decked out in Raiders gear, head to toe.

"Rod is, of course, to all of Raider Nation, a legend, a hero, and icon," Devin said.

She lovingly described her husband as a "gentle giant."

"You know, Rod was a linebacker, but he's such a gentle giant, and I say, 'Are you sure you were a linebacker?'" Devin joked. "He says, 'Oh, yeah, I padded up and I laid them out.'"

The outpouring of support from Raiders' fans on social media on Monday proves Martin's love for the fanbase was mutual.

"Played his best in the most important games. The guy was absolute money," one fan wrote on X. "Rest easy Rod Martin 53."

Another fan shared a photo taken with Martin, writing that Martin lent his cousin his Super Bowl ring to wear for the picture.

"I remember him buying a round of drinks for everyone at the hotel bar the night before a game in Oakland," another fan wrote. "You will be missed Sir!"

"Much love to you Rod and family," another fan shared on X. "I really thank you for the kind words after the final home game. You made my day and it’s a memory I appreciate. Much love to you !! Hugs to anyone that knew him."

Martin's cause of death was not immediately clear at the time of this report. We'll share updates as we learn more.