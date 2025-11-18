PUCN expected to announce decision on NV Energy daily demand charge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy's new daily demand charge, set to go into effect next year, has been met with opposition since the PUCN approved the change in September.

The utility company says the charge is based on individual customers’ peak usage times and shouldn’t affect a customer’s bill if they don’t change their behavior.

Last month, however, the Nevada Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection filed a petition for reconsideration and classification, claiming the change is unconstitutional.

In their original filing last month, the BCP claimed that the mandatory charge violates a state statute that reads as follows:

“...an electric utility shall not make changes in any schedule or impose any rate, and the Commission shall not approve any changes in any schedule or authorize the imposition of any rate by an electric utility, which requires a residential customer to purchase electric service at a rate which is based on the time of day, day of the week or time of year during which the electricity is used.”

Nevada state statute NRS 704.085

The BCP says that, based on that language, approval of the demand charge should be reversed.

NV Energy sent me the following statement regarding the petition:

"NV Energy believes our proposal is consistent with state law and we’ll continue to work through the reconsideration process with the Commission.”

The BCP says they're unable to comment on this case as it is still pending. The Commission is expected to announce its decision regarding the reconsideration Tuesday.