Procession, service happening Friday for Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May

Services will be held Friday for Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May who died after being struck by a carjacking suspect on Interstate 15.

The procession will begin around 9:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary on Main Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

It will take southbound Interstate 15 to Spring Mountain Road.

The procession will then travel south on the Las Vegas Strip before heading east on Interstate 215.

It will then go north on U.S. 95 and exit at Russell Road.

The procession will end at Central Church on New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

A memorial service to Trooper May will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6. It is open to the public.

13 Action News will provide coverage of the procession and service on-air and on its streaming platforms.