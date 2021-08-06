Widows of fallen officers in Nevada supporting others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May left behind a wife and 2 children.

His wife Joanna now joins a growing list of widows whose husbands died in the line of duty in the Las Vegas valley.

Lt. Erik Lloyd died of COVID-19 just one year ago.

His wife Mindy is carrying on his legacy by raising money for the families of fallen officers.

Sgt. Ben Jenkins was killed near Ely last year while helping a driver on the side of the road.

His wife Jodi is sending her condolences to Micah May’s widow and also sharing her advice on getting through this difficult time.

Trooper May is one of 2 members of Nevada law enforcement who died in the line of duty this year.

Nationwide, more than 190 officers lost their lives.