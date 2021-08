LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Next week, Nevada Highway Patrol is hosting a memorial blood drive in Trooper Micah May’s honor.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the NHP training room.

Donors must make appointments online and use the code NHP.

Donors also must wear masks.

