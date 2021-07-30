Nevada Highway Patrol trooper dies days after being hit on Interstate 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who was hit by a vehicle while trying to help catch a suspected carjacker has died, the agency says.

Trooper Micah May was airlifted to UMC Trauma in critical condition on Tuesday. On Thursday, the agency announced he died from his injuries.

May is survived by a wife and two children, according to NHP. His death marks the 12th member of the agency to die in the line of duty.

"We pause and reflect on each of the men and women we've lost and their bravery," NHP said on Twitter. "Rest easy, #6203. We've got the watch from here."

May was deploying stop-sticks on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a suspected carjacker during a chase that began near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Injured Police Officer Fund is establishing a fund to assist May's family.

60-year-old Douglas Joseph Claiborne was shot and killed by troopers during the incident.

