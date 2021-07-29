Man shot to death by Nevada Highway Patrol identified

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County coroner has identified the man involved in the fatal shooting on Interstate 15 near the U.S. 95 on July 27 as 60-year-old Douglas Joseph Claiborne.

His official cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and torso. His death is listed as a homicide.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, they were in pursuit of a possible carjacking suspect when the driver hit one of their troopers who was putting stop-spikes on the interstate.

Trooper Micah May was critically injured and is at UMC Trauma.

After hitting the trooper, Claiborne was shot by NHP troopers.

The pursuit began near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The incident resulted in the closure of the interstate for several hours.

