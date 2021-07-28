Nevada Highway Patrol identifies trooper injured in incident on Interstate 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol has released more information about the incident on Tuesday on Interstate 15.

According to their press release, NHP and several other law enforcement agencies were attempting to apprehend a carjacking suspect on Interstate 15 and several surface streets in North Las Vegas.

The suspected thief's vehicle struck NHP Trooper Micah May as he was deploying stop-sticks on the I-15 near Sahara Avenue in an effort to bring the pursuit to an end.

After the vehicle struck the trooper, the person was shot.

Trooper May was airlifted to UMC Trauma, where he remains in critical condition.

Trooper May joined the Nevada Department of Public Safety in April 2008 after graduation. May is 46 years old, a husband and father of two.

The Injured Police Officer Fund is establing a fund to assist May's family.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

The identity of the person who was killed will be released by the Clark County coroner.