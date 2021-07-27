LIVESTREAM: Police activity near I-15 and U.S. 95, multiple lane closures in place

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 15 and U.S. 95 near the Spaghetti Bowl.

Traffic is being diverted. Please avoid the area.

#FASTALERT UPDATE: 1:02 PM, Jul 27 2021

I-15 NB closed Flamingo to Sahara and I-15 SB closed from Lake Mead Blvd to Spring Mountain. Use other routes. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 27, 2021

#Breaking Hard closure on IR15/US 95 SB. — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

