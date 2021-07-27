Watch
Local News

Actions

LIVESTREAM: Police activity near I-15 and U.S. 95, multiple lane closures in place

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 16:12:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 15 and U.S. 95 near the Spaghetti Bowl.

Traffic is being diverted. Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH