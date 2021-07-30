Remembering Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who died after chase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas valley is mourning the loss of Nevada State Highway Trooper Micah May.

May died Thursday following a high-speed chase on Interstate 15 earlier this week.

Authorities say Trooper May was deploying "stop sticks" when an armed carjacking suspect hit him.

NHP is honoring the trooper today with messages along the highway and tweeting "Rest easy, we've got the watch from here."

May is the 12th member of the NHP to die in the line of duty.

Trooper May was only 46 years old and he was with the Nevada Highway Patrol for 13 years.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

May received several awards for his service, arresting impaired drivers.

He was honored by the department, receiving the Medal of Valor for his heroic actions in the line of duty earlier this week.

The Injured Police Officers fund has established a fund to assist May's family.

To find out how you can donate to the Trooper Micah May fund, click here.