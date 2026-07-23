PRIMM (KTNV) — The Primm Lotto Store is back open, welcoming customers who had braced for a permanent closure — and the timing could not be better, with a massive Powerball drawing on the horizon.

The store, a decades-long tradition for travelers passing through Primm, Nevada, had been set to close by the Fourth of July weekend alongside the rest of the Primm properties, which would have left hundreds of workers without jobs. Instead, Terrible's stepped in to take over the properties and now plans to restore and re-energize the Primm resort.

WATCH | Primm Lotto Store reopens as Powerball jackpot draws crowds back to Nevada

Primm Lotto Store reopens as Powerball jackpot draws crowds back to Nevada

The surprise reopening drew an enthusiastic response from loyal customers.

"It was like Fourth of July again for me," one visitor said.

Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is pulling in people who don't typically try their luck.

Local News Primm Valley Casino Resort back open just months after future seemed uncertain KTNV Staff

"I don't play the lottery a lot," one customer said.

Long-time visitors say stopping at the Primm Lotto Store has been part of their routine for generations.

"I've been coming through this way for 40 to 50 years," one customer said.

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Some visitors had even brought friends along for what they believed would be a final visit.

"Taking my visitors around because we knew Primm was about to close," one customer said.

Now, with the resort's future secured, customers are expressing relief.

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"I'm happy that it's staying open, I'm happy that the resort is also going to still be here," one visitor said.

Terrible's leaders say they plan to share more details about their plans for the Primm properties in the near future.

Local News Terrible's enters agreement with Primm family to keep stateline businesses open KTNV Staff

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