Primm Valley Casino Resort back open just months after future seemed uncertain

PRIMM (KTNV) — It's official: the Primm Valley Casino Resort is back open.

WATCH | Here's the moment the first guests walked in to the nearly reopened Primm Valley Casino:

The first guests walk through the doors of Primm Valley Casino on July 22

This comes just 17 days after the Terrible's company officially took over operations of the stateline destinations on July. 5

We've reported extensively on the Primm properties over the past two months after the previous operating company announced back in May it would close operations at multiple properties in Primm. The original closure date was set for July 4, 2026.

Since gaining access to the property when Terrible’s assumed management control on July 5, hundreds of team members from Primm Valley Casino, alongside their fellow dedicated employees from across the Terrible’s network, have worked around the clock to bring the iconic Nevada property back to life for its guests.

The official reopening came after remarks from Terrible's leadership as well as Cory Clemetson, grandson of Primm founder, Ernie Primm, and president of the Primm South Real Estate Company.

WATCH their full announcements here:

FULL REMARKS: Terrible's leadership, Primm descendant speak ahead of casino reopening

One throughline present in each of their speeches was to thank the hundreds of employees who helped make the reopening happen so quickly when they were facing uncertainty about their jobs and their livelihoods just two months ago.

WATCH | Anchor Abel Garcia spoke to some employees after the initial closing announcement to hear their concerns:

Employees left scrambling after closure of remaining Primm resort destinations

We'll have continuing coverage of this event and what it means to this Southern Nevada community ahead today as Anchor Abel Garcia reports directly from Primm.

