Las Vegas voters react as Nevada governor's mansion flips from red to blue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada governor’s mansion is flipping from red to blue, as Democrat Attorney General Aaron Ford got enough votes to beat incumbent Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Lombardo confirmed in a statement that he called Ford to congratulate him on his win.

“Serving as your governor has been the honor of my lifetime,” he said.

On Wednesday, Ford will hold a rally following election night and a long wait for polling places to officially close.

Las Vegas voters react as governor's mansion flips from red to blue

Senior reporter Mary Kielar went into the community to talk to voters beforehand.

Several people didn’t want to go on camera but shared mixed opinions about the new governor-elect.

“I’m excited. I thought Joe needed to go, and I’m glad he’s going,” said Jamie Lurtz. "It's a blue, sunny day!"

Another, Danny Worry, said he “loved” the results. As for what’s to come with Ford at the helm: “We’ll see. It can’t be any worse than Lombardo,” he said.

One voter said Lombardo made a bad impression recently when police body camera footage of a Las Vegas traffic stop surfaced and went viral on social media.

Local News 'I'm Joe Lombardo': Nevada governor not ticketed after being pulled over in a traffic stop By JESSICA HILL

Kaj Sorenson said he felt like Lomardo was saying, "I’m above the law."

“I didn’t like that part at all,” he said.

In his remarks on election night, Governor-elect Ford said he wants to focus on affordability and building more housing across the state, among other priorities when he assumes office.