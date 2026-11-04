Democratic incumbents Dina Titus, Susie Lee, Steven Horsford hold on to US House seats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada's three Democratic representatives in the U.S. House are keeping their seats for another two years.

Voters chose incumbents Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford over their Republican challengers in the 2026 Midterm Election.

Titus, who represents U.S. House District 1, has served in that seat for seven terms. She was challenged this cycle by Republican former Nevada Assemblywoman Carrie Buck.

Lee defeated Republican challenger Marty O'Donnell to remain in office for U.S. House District 3. She was first elected to that seat in 2018 and is currently serving her fourth term in office.

Horsford, who represents U.S. House District 4, also assumed office in 2018 and is currently serving his fourth term. He defeated Republican challenger Cody Whipple.