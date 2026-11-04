Attorney General Aaron Ford projected to unseat Joe Lombardo in Nevada governor's race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has won the election to be the state's next governor, unseating Republican incumbent Joe Lombardo.

The Associated Press called the race early Wednesday morning with 85% of the votes counted and Ford leading by seven percentage points over Lombardo. Nonpartisan candidate Danielle Ford was also running in the race.

Ford, 54, has served as the state’s first Black attorney general since 2019, and will now become the state's first Black governor.

Lombardo was elected governor in 2022 after serving as the sheriff of Clark County.

Before votes began to pour in across the state, Ford spoke to supporters at an election watch party in downtown Las Vegas.

WATCH: Ford's speech to supporters before votes were tallied

Nevada governor candidate Aaron Ford talks to supporters as state awaits election results

In an election night speech, Lombardo indicated he expected initial polling to reflect more ballots for Ford, but he anticipated victory anyway.

WATCH: Lombardo's comments to supporters at a watch party in Las Vegas

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks as Nevada awaits initial Midterm Election results

Ford’s victory follows a big day for Democrats across Nevada and the country, including for Nevada lieutenant governor, where Sandra Jauregui is projected to unseat Republican incumbent Stavros Anthony.

Democrat Nicole Cannizzaro was elected as the next attorney general, beating out Republican Adriana Guzman Fralick.

Nevada Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee, and Steven Horsford also won reelection to the U.S. House in Districts 1, 3 and 4, respectively.

Follow along to other elections in the Silver State AT THIS LINK.