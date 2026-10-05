Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in the east Las Vegas valley on Monday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its officers responded at 7:11 a.m. near the intersection of Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue, where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and died from their injuries. As of this report, they have not been publicly identified.

"The driver remained on scene, and impairment is not believed to be a factor currently," police stated.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

The collision follows a rash of similar incidents since Thursday that have now left at least two people dead and four others hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

At least check, a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was hit by a car near Bonanza and Sandhill roads on Thursday morning.

By Thursday evening, two more pedestrians would be hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by cars in the west valley; one near Torrey Pines and Alta drives and one near Jones Boulevard and Rochelle Avenue.

Nevada State Police say a pedestrian died early Saturday morning after being hit by a semi-truck at the Neon Gateway interchange of Interstate 15.

On Sunday night, police say a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while crossing the street near the Las Vegas Sphere.