NSP: Pedestrian dead in semi-tractor crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police have shared information with us regarding a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning.

According to NSP, Highway Patrol arrived at southbound IR15 at Neon Gateway at 1:16 a.m. in response to a collision between a pedestrian and a semi tractor.

According to police, the adult pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle stayed in the area with investigators.

Though details are limited at this time, NSP said that additional information would be available after the preliminary investigation concluded.