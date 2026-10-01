15-year-old hospitalized with 'life-threatening' injuries after collision in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car in east Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says this happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Triest Court and East Bonanza Road, east of Sandhill Road.

According to police, the teen was crossing Bonanza Road "outside of a nearby marked crosswalk" when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Video shows the investigation near Bonanza Road:

[AT THE SCENE] Child hit by car in east Las Vegas

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet, a 56-year-old man, stopped the truck and remained on scene. He was not injured and did not show signs of impairment, police added.

There are at least two schools within a half-mile of the crash scene. Investigators didn't say if the teen was walking to or from school when she were hit.

LVMPD says the incident remains under investigation by its Collision Investigation Section.

