LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was hit by a car while crossing the street Sunday night near the Las Vegas Sphere.

It happened around 8:17 p.m. at the intersection of South Koval Lane and Kreuger Drive.

That's where a Nissan Kicks was stopped at a traffic light when a 55-year-old pedestrian stepped into the roadway.

As the light turned green, the Nissan's back passenger tire reportedly rolled over the man.

—Traffic Cam footage captured the scene of the crash—

Pedestrian suffers life threatening injuries after being struck by car near Vegas Sphere

Police say he was walking outside of a marked crosswalk at the time.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Nissan driver stopped and remained at the scene. Impairment is not believed to have been a factor.