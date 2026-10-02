LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is tracking multiple major collisions that quickly unfolded on Thursday evening.

WATCH | What we know so far

Las Vegas valley sees multiple major pedestrian involved crashes on Thursday

Crash #1

The first happened around 7:14 p.m. at E. Celeste Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, it involved a pedestrian and vehicle.

KTNV

According to police, 75-year-old Roland Bame was using a marked crosswalk on Torrey Pines when he was hit by an oncoming Honda CR-V.

The 32-year-old driver reportedly did not see Bame crossing at the time, and therefore did not stop in time before striking him.

Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor.

Bame's injuries are considered life threatening.

Crash #2

The second collision took place at Jones Boulevard and Rochelle Avenue.

Police responded around 8:02 p.m. and found that a vehicle and pedestrian were involved.

The unidentified 42-year-old pedestrian was taken to University Medical's Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the pedestrian stepped into the path of an oncoming Mercedes Benz "outside a marked or implied crosswalk."

The 72-year-old driver remained on scene. No impairment is suspected.

Crash #3

The third crash was reported by the RTC at 9:08 p.m.

RTC

According to the RTC, all northbound lanes on Rainbow Boulevard at Oquendo Road are blocked off.

Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD to learn more. We were told that two vehicles collided in the area, and that one individual was hospitalized with non-critical injuries.

The area remains blocked off at this time.

WATCH | Las Vegas valley sees multiple major crashes on Thursday

Las Vegas valley sees multiple major crashes on Thursday

This is a developing story.