LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Could Cashman Center be a key to addressing the housing crisis around Downtown Las Vegas?

City officials seem to think so.

I have the latest for you on this new development coming to the valley:

Plans move forward on 'attainable' housing development proposed for Cashman Center

On Tuesday, Dec. 9, the Las Vegas Planning Commission approved land use entitlement agreements, paving the way for Lennar's plans to redevelop the complex and build a large housing development there.

You may remember, the City of Las Vegas sold off Cashman to the homebuilder earlier this year as a way to recoup some of the money it lost in the Badlands settlement — the culmination of an expensive, years-long legal fiasco.

WATCH | Job freezes, sale of Cashman Field to help pay city's $268M Badlands tab

Job freezes, sale of Cashman Field to help pay city's $286M Badlands tab

Lennar plans to give Cashman a completely new look, proposing a 781-unit high-density development there, consisting of for-sale townhomes and detached single-family homes.

According to city documents, the homes will be sold at "attainable" price points.

I reached out to the developer and their attorney to try and get a more precise price range for you, and have yet to hear back.

At the planning commission meeting, an attorney representing the applicant said this development is being created with first-time homebuyers in mind, and they believe this could transform the area.

"Lord knows we need workforce housing, affordable housing, housing of all kinds, and that's what we're doing at Cashman," said Mayor Shelley Berkley at a press conference in early December. "I'm absolutely delighted. It's going to transform that part of the city for the better."

Housing isn't the only thing that'll be built in Cashman's place. Part of the property is also being set aside for commercial development.

One planning commissioner said they'd like to see a grocery store to feed residents in the area, who don't currently have many options nearby. Another commissioner also expressed a desire for some open space in the area, like a park.

Planning documents do show that some of the Cashman property there will be reserved for open space.

Lennar's proposal will move on to the full Las Vegas City Council for final approval on Jan. 21, 2026.

Cashman Field is home to the local professional soccer team, the Las Vegas Lights, who previously told Channel 13 they will play there through the 2026 season and are on the hunt for a new home pitch for the team here in the valley.

WATCH | Las Vegas Lights looking for new home with sale of Cashman Field