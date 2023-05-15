Parking expansion adds 1,100 spaces to Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new economy parking lot will soon be open to the public at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport, a spokesperson announced on Monday.

The new lot is expected to open the morning of Wednesday, May 17, "just in time for the summer travel season," airport spokesman Joe Rajchel stated in a news release.

It will include 1,100 public parking spaces. That's in addition to 600 covered, long-term spots that were added to the T1 parking garage at the end of March, Rajchel noted, making a total 1,700 parking spaces added over the past few months.

This comes as LAS has seen some of its busiest months ever with an ever-increasing string of new events and attractions drawing travelers to the Las Vegas Strip. March of 2023 was reportedly the second-busiest month ever recorded at the Las Vegas airport.

Along with record numbers of passengers, the airport has seen an increased demand for parking spaces, prompting aviation officials to plan additional parking accommodations.

The rate for parking in the Economy Lot is $12 per day, Rajchel noted. Long-term parking costs $18 daily.

In February, $31 million of federal funding was announced to help with improvements at Harry Reid International, one of the busiest airports in the U.S. Nevada lawmakers said the money would be used to modernize baggage systems at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

And in July of last year, airport officials announced the addition of electric vehicle charging stations in parking garage's at both of the airport's main terminals.

