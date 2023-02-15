Watch Now
Meeting demand: Henderson Executive Airport expands aircraft parking

Henderson Executive Airport Expanding
Posted at 3:46 PM, Feb 15, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As more people travel to the Las Vegas valley, the Clark County Department of Aviation is looking to meet demand.

The agency announced on Wednesday they've completed construction on a nearly 18-acre expansion project at the Henderson Executive Airport.

That included installing LED light poles, airfield edge lighting, drainage infrastructure, perimeter security fencing, and extending aircraft parking options.

Clark County officials said whenever general aviation operations at Harry Reid International Airport reach capacity, aircraft are diverted to other local airports in Henderson and North Las Vegas.

The completed $9 million project will be able to support newer, heavier aircraft, county officials said.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates that 38.8 million people visited Las Vegas in 2022, up 21% compared to 2021.

