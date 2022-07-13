LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those who park at Harry Reid International Airport will now be able to charge their electric vehicle — if they use valet.

Airport officials announced the recent installment of electric vehicle charging stations in both the Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 parking garages.

Parking in valet has its perks! LAS recently installed electric vehicle charging stations in both the Terminal 1 & Terminal 3 parking garages, currently available for valet customers only. pic.twitter.com/UeaBY0EG3A — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) July 11, 2022

The charging stations are "currently available for valet customers only," they noted.

Decision-markers in Southern Nevada are in the midst of a broader push to expand electric vehicle charging access throughout the region. NV Energy plans to use $100 million of funding to expand access to electric vehicle charging stations, in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

NV Energy is accepting public input on its electric vehicle charging expansion efforts through this survey.