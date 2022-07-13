Watch Now
Local News

Actions

EV charging stations installed at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport

EV charging stations at LAS airport
Harry Reid International Airport
Electric vehicle charging stations are now available through valet parking in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 at Harry Reid International Airport.
EV charging stations at LAS airport
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 13:51:21-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Those who park at Harry Reid International Airport will now be able to charge their electric vehicle — if they use valet.

Airport officials announced the recent installment of electric vehicle charging stations in both the Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 parking garages.

The charging stations are "currently available for valet customers only," they noted.

Decision-markers in Southern Nevada are in the midst of a broader push to expand electric vehicle charging access throughout the region. NV Energy plans to use $100 million of funding to expand access to electric vehicle charging stations, in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

DETAILS: Give your input on $100M electric vehicle charging expansion plan in Nevada

NV Energy is accepting public input on its electric vehicle charging expansion efforts through this survey.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH