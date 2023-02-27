Federal funding going to renovations at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Federal funding is going to help with improvements at Harry Reid International Airport.

On Monday, Nevada senators Catherine Cortez Masto, Jacky Rosen, and representative Dina Titus said the airport will receive $31 million.

The money is coming from the Infrastructure Law's Airport Terminal Grant program.

It's to modernize baggage systems in Terminal 1 and 3.

In Terminal 1, upgrades will include new conveyors, carousels, and standby power systems while Terminal 3 upgrades will include a new control system to correspond with the new Terminal 1 system.

Rosen was part of the bipartisan group of lawmakers that wrote the airport section of the law and said this is a needed investment as more people come to the valley.

"Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport is a gateway to our state, bringing visitors from around the globe and helping make Las Vegas the world-class destination that it is," Rosen said. "The travel and tourism industries are key to the success of Nevada's economy. The improvements made possible through this funding will make long-overdue improvements to modernize the airport, replace aging and outdated infrastructure and improve traveler experience."

Airport officials said they're grateful for the help.

"We are thankful to all the members of the Nevada Congressional delegation who voted for this historic investment in airports and supported this project," Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation, said. "Harry Reid International Airport was the fastest recovered airport in the nation. After serving a record 52.6 million passengers in 2022, we are preparing to meet the demand of future growth."

Looking at ongoing trends, Las Vegas is on track to welcome between 63 million and 65 million people to the valley by 2030.

In 2022, airlines already serving Las Vegas added nonstop service to 36 markets including 17 new domestic markets.

Due to demand, the Henderson Executive Airport has also expanded aircraft parking by nearly 18 acres.