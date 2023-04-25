March 2023 marks second busiest month ever at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley hosted many special events in March 2023.

Harry Reid International Airport officials said it led to last month being the second busiest month in the airport's history and the busiest March ever.

According to airport data, 4,938,954 people traveled through the airport last month compared to 4,271,552 in March 2022.

That's up by 15.6%.

When breaking that down by who is coming to the valley, airport data showed that about 14% of travelers from coming from other states while about 64% of travelers were international visitors.

Overall passenger volume is also up 25% compared to last year.

Airport officials said it's due to several factors including the NCAA basketball tournament, two Taylor Swift concerts, and it coinciding with the valley's Spring Break, which is when may locals travel.

They add that Harry Reid International Airport also had nonstop service to 15 more domestic markets last month compared to March 2019.

As the airport passenger volume continues to grow, experts said the airport is on track to reach its capacity of between 63 million and 65 million people a year by 2030.

In February, Clark County Department of Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis said the earliest a new reliever airport south of Las Vegas could be operational is 2037.

Due to demand, the Henderson Executive Airport has also expanded aircraft parking by nearly 18 acres.

Harry Reid International Airport is also receiving $31 million in federal funding to make improvements like modernizing baggage systems