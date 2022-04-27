Palms Casino Resort reopens Wednesday after 2-year pandemic hiatus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After being closed for more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palms Casino Resort will open its doors to the public at 9 p.m. Wednesday, just in time to welcome crowds expected to be in Las Vegas for the three-day NFL Draft.

FIRST LOOK: Palms Casino Resort set to open on Wednesday

The Palms is reopening under new ownership. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and its San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority are making history as the first casino resort owned and operated by a Native American tribe.

The Palms hired around 1,400 employees, with about 50% of them returning, having worked there before the pandemic closure.

Grand opening events begin Wednesday with private ceremonies and invitation-only celebrations from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. After that, the doors open to the public, with a pool deck fireworks display expected just before 11 p.m.

MORE: History of Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas

In April 2019, the resort had a reopening following over $600 million in renovations.

Several bars and restaurants are returning, including Scotch 80 Prime, Mabel’s BBQ, and the buffet. The rooftop Ghostbar is also expected to reopen, though an official date has yet to be announced.

The sportsbook will now be operated by William Hill and underwent a makeover.