History of Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Station Casinos brought the Palms hotel-casino from the Maloof family in 2016 for $312.5 million.

They spent $690 million in renovations and held a grand reopening in April 2019. However, just 7 months later, it’s mega-million day club and nightclub KAOS closed.

The Palms hotel-casino closed during the statewide shutdown last March. Unlike most other properties, it did not reopen. Station Casinos told investors in February that the Palms would reopen when its tourist base returned.

The Palms opened its doors for the first time on Nov. 15 2001. Celebrities like Dennis Rodman, Pamela Anderson, April Hilton and Samuel L. Jackson attended. The hotel-casino was owned by the Maloof family at that time.

In 2002, MTV brought “The Real World” to the hotel-casino, making the property famous around the world.

The Fantasy Tower, which cost $600 million, opened in 2005. It included a two-story suite with a basketball court and locker room. It also had several fantasy suites, including the Barbie suite and King Pin suite.

In 2009, Katy Perry filmed a video for her song “Waking Up in Vegas” at the Palms. Also in 2009, Mariah Carey performed at The Pearl theater.

The MTV Music Awards were hosted by the Palms in 2008 and MTV Spring Break with Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa and others was filmed there in March 2011.

The Palms also hosted the NHL Awards for several years and a “Jersey Shore” spin-off, “The Pauly D Project,” was also filmed there.

The Palms began experiencing financial trouble in 2010 and began missing loan payments. In May 2016, Station Casinos agreed to purchase the Palms for $313 million.

