First look: Palms Casino Resort set to open on Wednesday

13 Action News has a sneak peak into the reopening of the Palms Casino Resort.
Posted at 5:27 PM, Apr 25, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Palms Casino Resort is planning to open it's doors on Wednesday, just before the NFL Draft starts on the Las Vegas Strip.

13 Action News got a first look at the casino as it prepares for its reopening.

The Palms closed down in March 2020 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The casino was purchased by The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, making it the first resort and casino in Las Vegas to be fully owned and operated by a tribe.

