First look: Palms Casino Resort set to open on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Palms Casino Resort is planning to open it's doors on Wednesday, just before the NFL Draft starts on the Las Vegas Strip.

PREVIOUS: Palms to reopen this month after closing 2 years ago for pandemic

13 Action News got a first look at the casino as it prepares for its reopening.

RETURNING: Returning employee of Palms Casino Resort is glad to work once again

The Palms closed down in March 2020 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The casino was purchased by The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, making it the first resort and casino in Las Vegas to be fully owned and operated by a tribe.