San Manuel Gaming to reopen Palms Las Vegas in spring 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority announced Thursday it received approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission as licensees for Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

With this approval, representatives say San Manuel is set to become owners of The Palms with plans to reopen next year in the spring.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to share our long-standing tradition of hospitality with Las Vegas and execute our vision for this iconic resort, starting by welcoming back former and current Palms employees,” said SMGHA Chairwoman Latisha Casas. “Together, we will create history.”

Recruitment for more than 1,000 positions ranging from the casino, operations, hotel management, food and beverage along with supervisor positions is underway.

Following the close of the transaction on Friday, interested applicants can apply here.

In addition to the casino, Palms includes more than 700 hotel rooms and suites, multiple casual and upscale dining options, meeting and convention space, a 2,500-seat theater, pool and spa, and Palms Place condominiums.

“We would like to extend a sincere ‘thank you’ to Red Rock Resorts and their leadership team,” said SMGHA Management Committee Member Laurens Vosloo. “We deeply appreciate the support and ongoing partnership they provided as we worked through transition of ownership.”

Guests can make reservations at Palms Place with room reservations for Palms Resort will be available in early 2022, according to San Manuel.

“It’s such an honor to reach this milestone today. As we forge ahead, it's important we bring forward the strong values and culture of the Tribe into everything we do at the property,” said Cynthia Kiser Murphey, GM of Palms. “From team member culture to exceptional guest service, it's our intent to create a lively and fun environment not only for customers but our dedicated staff as well.”

Representatives say the Tribe has supported Las Vegas-based community groups and nonprofits by contributing more than $10 million to organizations including UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality and William S. Boyd School of Law.

The Tribe owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel (formerly San Manuel Casino), in Highland, Calif., after it started 35 years ago as a humble bingo hall.