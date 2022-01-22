New Palms owners will bring back much-loved rooftop hangout Ghostbar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When the Palms reopens in the spring, so will one of its most well-known attractions, Ghostbar.

The 8,000-square-foot rooftop bar once offered drinks, dancing, and views of the Las Vegas Strip from the 55th floor of the now-shuttered hotel-casino.

New owners promised Ghostbar will make its return when the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopens the off-Strip property in the spring.

MORE: San Manuel begin hiring to reopen newly purchased Palms Casino Resort

It’s Coming Back! Everybody’s favorite, long known for offering some of the best views of the Las Vegas Strip. Ghostbar will make its return high atop @Palms when the property reopens in spring. Stay tuned for details. @vegas #Ghostbar pic.twitter.com/70TTCOR8CV — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 19, 2022

The news appeared welcome from those who reacted on Twitter.

"It was a blast being there, enjoying the view as well as the peek-a-boo glass floor," one user wrote. "Already have my plans and a place in line."

"Can't wait! So excited to see Palms open again," another said.

Fans of Ghostbar were instructed to "stay tuned for details." An official reopening date has yet to be announced.