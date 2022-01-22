Watch
New Palms owners will bring back much-loved rooftop hangout Ghostbar

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, trees line the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The purchase by a California-based Native American tribe of a casino resort just off the Las Vegas Strip is being seen as a milestone in the evolution of Indian casinos in the city at the center of U.S. gambling. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced recently it will buy the Palms Casino Resort for $650 million. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 10:23 PM, Jan 21, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When the Palms reopens in the spring, so will one of its most well-known attractions, Ghostbar.

The 8,000-square-foot rooftop bar once offered drinks, dancing, and views of the Las Vegas Strip from the 55th floor of the now-shuttered hotel-casino.

New owners promised Ghostbar will make its return when the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopens the off-Strip property in the spring.

MORE: San Manuel begin hiring to reopen newly purchased Palms Casino Resort

The news appeared welcome from those who reacted on Twitter.

"It was a blast being there, enjoying the view as well as the peek-a-boo glass floor," one user wrote. "Already have my plans and a place in line."

"Can't wait! So excited to see Palms open again," another said.

Fans of Ghostbar were instructed to "stay tuned for details." An official reopening date has yet to be announced.

